Nate Diaz proclaims he is “still king” following Leon Edwards’ majority decision win over Kamaru Usman at UFC 286

Leave it to Nate Diaz to have a very on-brand social media post following UFC 286.

The headliner for UFC 286 featured a trilogy fight between Leon Edwards and Kamaru Usman, and Diaz was well aware of what transpired. Edwards, who walked into the bout as the UFC Welterweight Champion, successfully retained the 170-pound gold via majority decision.

After the fight, Diaz posted a clip of his 2021 clash with Leon Edwards on Twitter. While “Rocky” had a dominant showing for most of the fight, Diaz attempted to rally late in the final round after having Edwards on wobbly legs. The Stockton native wasn’t able to put his opponent away, however, and Edwards took the unanimous decision win.

Diaz no longer fights under the UFC banner. His last bout took place back in September 2022 when he submitted Tony Ferguson at UFC 279. That was the final fight on his UFC deal, and Diaz has decided to explore his options elsewhere. Things are said to be amicable between the two sides and Diaz has even said he plans to return to the promotion at some point.

Fans continue to wonder what’s in store for Diaz post-UFC. A popular idea floating around among the combat sports community is a potential boxing showdown with social media star Jake Paul. The two have had beef brewing over the past year, and both camps got into a scuffle backstage for Paul’s boxing match with UFC Hall of Fame inductee Anderson Silva back in October 2022.

Paul fell short in his recent outing with Tommy Fury, but the fight was praised for its action and the general consensus is that Paul's stock hasn't dropped due to the loss. Perhaps now is the time to book the matchup between Diaz and Paul.