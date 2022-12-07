Belal Muhammad says he’s “waiting” on Leon Edwards to sign the contract, ‘Rocky’ fires back: “Shut up you bum”

Belal Muhammad claims he will be fighting for Leon Edwards for the welterweight title next time out.

On Wednesday, the UFC announced on social media that the promotion is heading back to London, England in March for UFC 286. The main event is expected to be Edwards-Usman 3 for the welterweight title. However, Muhammad took to social media to tell fans he will see them there.

See you there 🤓 https://t.co/cJVctFx5pJ — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) December 7, 2022

“See you there,” Muhammad tweeted.

Many began to ask Muhammad if that means he is fighting Edwards. Although most fans thought a trilogy with Usman would be next for Edwards, Muhammad revealed he has gotten the contract and even signed it.

I signed just Waiting for Leon https://t.co/mIasgUtknv — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) December 7, 2022

“I signed just Waiting for Leon,” Muhammad added.

When Muhammad tweeted that, many fans began to wonder whether or not that was true. However, Leon Edwards fired back at Belal Muhammad and said he is not getting the title shot.

Shut up you bum you ain’t getting a title shot https://t.co/6ytbyYFZdd — Leon 'Rocky' Edwards (@Leon_edwardsmma) December 7, 2022

“Shut up you bum you ain’t getting a title shot,” Edwards responded to Muhammad.

It shouldn’t be a surprise to see Edwards reveal that Muhammad isn’t getting the next title shot. All signs point to the trilogy match between Edwards and Usman headlining the card even though Muhammad claims he will be getting the title shot.

Of course, Muhammad has been vocal in wanting to fight Edwards ever since they fought one another in March 2021 with the fight ending in a No Contest due to an accidental eye poke.

Although Belal Muhammad won’t be fighting Leon Edwards in March, he likely is a win away from getting a title shot. He’s coming off a TKO win over Sean Brady back at UFC 280. As well, he’s currently on a nine-fight unbeaten streak. During the run, he is 8-0 with the one No Contest to Edwards and has notable wins over Stephen Thompson, Vicente Luque, and Demian Maia among others.

