Daniel Cormier hits back at Jake Paul’s sparring offer to Paddy Pimblett: “You said you want to spar him, give him the million”

UFC commentator Daniel Cormier is a little bit sick of Jake Paul’s gimmick.

‘The Problem Child’ has been out of action since a decision win over Anderson Silva in October. The victory was the most back-and-forth fight of the YouTuber’s career thus far. However, an eighth-round knockdown over ‘The Spider’ sealed the win for Paul.

The victory was also yet another win over a UFC veteran. In his boxing career, Paul has taken an unorthodox approach. Instead of fighting established professional boxers, he’s instead pivoted to face older MMA fighters. Paul previously defeated UFC veterans Tyron Woodley and Ben Askren prior to his bout with Silva.

Earlier this month, Jake Paul looked to clash with another UFC talent, Paddy Pimblett. After ‘The Baddy’ questioned the legitimacy of the boxing match with Silva, the YouTuber made him an offer. He was willing to fly Pimblett to Puerto Rico for a sparring match, if the Brit “wins”, he would get a million dollars.

For his part, the UFC lightweight seemed down and instead proposed that they spar at the UFC Apex. In response, Paul stated that Pimblett was unwilling to meet the bet, and the deal was off. Daniel Cormier believes the incident was yet another publicity stunt by the YouTuber.

On his DC and RC podcast, the UFC commentator hit back at the YouTuber-turned-boxer. Cormier questioned the legitimacy of the offer and opined all of Paul’s bets have some sort of catch to them. He also pondered why the boxer would make the offer so close to Pimblett’s fight at UFC 282 this weekend.

“This dude be playing,” stated Cormier to his co-host Ryan Clark on their podcast. “He always throws these large sums of money out, but there’s always a reel-in. This dude, Paddy Pimblett, is going to fight on Saturday and [Paul] is challenging him to a sparring match on Monday. You said you want to spar him, give him the million.”

He continued, “Give him the money, it doesn’t matter. Why does he have to win? It’s a sparring match. In sparring there’s no winning and losing, you give the dude the money. Come on, who cares who wins? You want him to spar you two days after a fight, [he’s] fighting at 155, so it’s not like he’s going to be that big. Pay the dude a million dollars.”

