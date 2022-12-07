UFC returns to London for UFC 286 on March 18

UFC fans from the United Kingdom are being treated with a pay-per-view event.

The promotion announced on Wednesday that the UFC 286 would be held in London, England, at the O2 Arena on March 18.

UFC 286 will mark the first numbered event since 2016. Michael Bisping successfully defended his middleweight championship in a rematch with Dan Henderson at UFC 204 in Manchester.

General sale tickets will be available for fans to buy on Jan. 27 via AXS and Ticketmaster. As always, Fight Club members can gain access even earlier, on Jan. 25.

UFC returns to London for UFC 286

It's happening! We're taking #UFC286 to London and it's going to be a big one! 🇬🇧 Register now for early access to tickets 🎟️ https://t.co/wg9VkLrok2 pic.twitter.com/6z9065E6jn — UFC Europe (@UFCEurope) December 7, 2022

UFC president Dana White has been vocal in his admiration for the UK fanbase, and the up-and-coming talent that’s being produced in the country. White has promised to deliver a spectacular event overseas.

“Were brining a world title fight with the biggest and baddest card we could put together at the O2 on March 18.

The UK MMA scene is exploding with talent right now and I can’t wait to show you guys what we have in store for you next year.” White said.

There are no official fight bookings confirmed as it stands. However, the UFC have no shortage of UK stars on their roster to put forward for the pay-per-view show.

Leon Edwards vs. Kamaru Usman to headline UFC 286?

Reports suggest that Leon Edwards will more than likely headline the event and defend his welterweight title in a trilogy bout with Kamaru Usman. Edwards shocked the world by knocking out Usman in the dying seconds of the fifth round at UFC 278 this past August.

The card could potentially feature Tom Aspinall’s return. The heavyweight contender suffered an injury on the promotion’s last trip to London, which has seen him side-lined since. Scousers Darren Till, Paddy Pimblett, and Molly McCann could play a significant role in the structure of the card. Featherweight contender Arnold Allen will be scrambling to book a place in the event. Rising flyweight Muhammad Mokaev could also have a part to play, with the youngster seeking activity at any given opportunity. White will likely feature some big names outside of the UK talent pool.

Who would you like to see feature on UFC 286 on March 18 in London?