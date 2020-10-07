Belal Muhammad returns to the Octagon later this year against top prospect Sean Brady

UFC welterweight veteran Belal Muhammad will return to the Octagon later this year when he takes on top prospect Sean Brady in a fun matchup.

MMAjunkie.com’s Farah Hannoun reported that the UFC has added the Muhammad vs. Brady matchup to an event that is set to take place on December 19 at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. That event does not currently have a main event announced for it. The only other fight on the card so far is Antonio Braga Neto vs. Deron Winn at middleweight. Look for the UFC to announce a headliner for this event in the next couple of weeks.

Muhammad (17-3) is arguably one of the most underrated welterweights in the UFC today. Despite an impressive record in the UFC of 8-3, Muhammad finds himself just outside of the top-15. Muhammad has notable career wins over the likes of Lyman Good, Curtis Millender, Tim Means, and Randy Brown, with losses to the likes of Geoff Neal, Vicente Luque, and Alan Jouban. He is also the former Titan FC welterweight champion. The 32-year-old Muhammad is a fan favorite who is currently riding a three-fight winning streak.

Brady (13-0) is one of the most impressive prospects in the UFC welterweight division. The 27-year-old Brady is 3-0 in the UFC since making his promotional debut a year ago, with wins over Court McGee, Ismail Naurdiev, and Christian Aguilera. He is the former Cage Fury FC welterweight champion and so far in the UFC, he has shown glimpses of being a future champ inside the Octagon. Brady has grappling skills to go along with improved striking to make him one of the most dangerous young fighters in the division. Though he is not ranked in the top-15 yet, a win over Muhammad would certainly get him closer.

