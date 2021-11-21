Belal Muhammad mocks Conor McGregor in hilarious troll job: “Cue the Conor tweet”

UFC welterweight contender Belal Muhammad mocked promotional superstar Conor McGregor in a hilarious troll job, saying “cue the Conor tweet.”

McGregor recently ripped Muhammad and fellow UFC fighter Anthony Smith for their post-fight analysis during a UFC Fight Night event. Muhammad was obviously not pleased that McGregor had made some negative comments about him and he waited for the perfect opportunity to return fire and get the last laugh against someone who has trolled him.

On Saturday at UFC Vegas 43, which featured a dull main event between Miesha Tate and Ketlen Vieira, Muhammad took to his social media to mock McGregor. He wrote a tweet out that sounded like it was coming from McGregor, in that he often tweets about his past fights against Poirier on social media, especially when other fighters are in the cage.

Cue the Conor tweet “superb performance from these warriors thinking back to me fight with Dustin he too was busted up by me dagger sniper ferocious unmerciful left hand if it wasn’t for the sun rising in the East and setting in the west .glorious is this world fight game” — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) November 21, 2021

Cue the Conor tweet “superb performance from these warriors thinking back to me fight with Dustin he too was busted up by me dagger sniper ferocious unmerciful left hand if it wasn’t for the sun rising in the East and setting in the west .glorious is this world fight game”

McGregor did not directly respond back to Muhammad, but there seems to be a good chance that he did see it considering the cryptic comment McGregor wrote on his Twitter.

I am “The Warrior Poet” and all you bums know it. @ufc ☘️ — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) November 21, 2021

I am “The Warrior Poet” and all you bums know it. @ufc

McGregor is currently on the sidelines recovering from a broken leg, while Muhammad is currently slated to take on UFC welterweight contender Stephen Thompson next month at a UFC Fight Night card. With these two in different divisions, a fight between them seems unlikely to ever happen, but in the meantime, they will continue to troll each other.

What do you make of this newfound rivalry between Belal Muhammad and Conor McGregor?