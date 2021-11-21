Ketlen Vieira explains why she took a cautious approach against Miesha Tate at UFC Vegas 43

UFC women’s bantamweight contender Ketlen Vieira explained why she took a cautious approach against Miesha Tate at UFC Vegas 43.

Vieira defeated Tate via unanimous decision in the main event of Saturday’s UFC Vegas 43 card, but the fight was far from exciting for the fans. The fighters stood in the center of the Octagon and traded strikes, but the overall pace of the fight was not the highest. In the end, it was a close fight, but one that Vieira was able to win by unanimous decision. On paper, this is the biggest win of her MMA career and she is close to the top of the division right now and close to getting a title shot against the champion, Amanda Nunes.

While Vieira could theoretically be next in line for the belt, the fact the fight wasn’t exactly exciting will likely hurt her prospects of getting the next crack at the belt. Speaking to the media following UFC Vegas 43, Vieira explained why she took a cautious approach.

“I was extremely cautious. I’m still very bitter about my last fight. I really believe I won. The judges didn’t. So I came here (extremely) cautious, I realize that, but I’m still very happy with my performance. The emotions have nothing to do with fighting Miesha Tate, I just was hesitant because I didn’t want to lose again. I was very cautious not to make a mistake and the fight like I did last time. I was very bitter about my last fight,” Vieira said (via MMAFighting.com). “I came in here with a lot of pent-up emotion, pent-up aggression. I respect Miesha a lot, but I fought a great fight, I believe. I fought a great fight, I’m happy with my performance.”

What do you think is next for Ketlen Vieira following her unanimous decision win over Miesha Tate at UFC Vegas 43?