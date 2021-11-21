UFC Vegas 43 winner Adrian Yanez responds to callout from Sean O’Malley

UFC Vegas 43 winner Adrian Yanez responded to the callout from divisional rival Sean O’Malley following his big win over Davey Grant.

Yanez defeated Grant in the “Fight of the Night” at Saturday’s UFC Vegas 43 card. It was a fantastic fight between two of the best bantamweights in the sport as both Yanez and Grant stood in the pocket and traded for 15 minutes. Yanez ended up edging out the split decision at the end of the fight, and he improved to 4-0 overall now in the UFC. He has three knockout wins and now, a decision win over Grant as he nears the top-15 at 135lbs.

Following UFC Vegas 43, one of the division’s top prospects in O’Malley conveyed his interest in fighting Yanez next. Both O’Malley and Yanez are considered to be two of the premier strikers at 135lbs, so a fight between these two would be serious fireworks. Speaking to reporters after hearing O’Malley’s callout, Yanez admitted he likes the fight.

“Oh yeah sure, maybe, whatever. I would definitely fight Sean O’Malley, but right now he says he wants to try and get a ranked opponent. But he’s dodging all these other ranked opponents,” Yanez said. “So let’s dive into one that right quick. So Sean O’Malley says let me get a ranked opponent. Then he gets Thomas Almeida who was on the shelf for a couple of years and he was on a losing streak, but it takes him three rounds to do it, the guy who’s coming off the couch. Also Eddie Wineland, also a guy who was off the couch for a long time and at the tail end of his career, knocks him out. That doesn’t really give him brownie points for me. If you go out there and starch someone like Davey Grant, Davey Grant can take a shot. Davey Grant can take a hard shot. Against Chito Vera, he goes out there against Chito and kind of plays and toys with him, knocks him down to the ground. I don’t know man,” continued Yanez. “And when he fought Kris Moutinho, he had the chance to fight a guy who’s ranked at the time in Ricky Simon. So I don’t know man. But I’d be down to fight him. They’d have to pay me more. He’s all about the money, but I am too. I have a family to feed.”

