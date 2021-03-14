Belal Muhammad calls Leon Edwards “soft” for wanting title shot after No Contest at UFC Vegas 21

UFC welterweight Belal Muhammad called Leon Edwards “soft” for a wanting title shot after their No Contest in the main event of UFC Vegas 21.

Muhammad and Edwards had just started the second round when Muhammad received a nasty eye poke that left him unable to see. The doctor and referee Herb Dean deemed Muhammad unable to continue fighting and Dean declared the fight a No Contest due to an accidental eye poke. While some have called for the UFC to run the fight back, Edwards himself thinks that he is ready to move on and fighting for the UFC welterweight title.

Muhammad saw Edwards’ post-fight comments and he’s not happy about them. Taking to his social media, Muhammad blasted Edwards for being “soft” by asking for a title shot coming off of a No Contest, and Muhammad said he wants the rematch with “Rocky.”

Never saw someone act so tough after poking someone in the eye the fight was just getting goin and if your satisfied to end it on that note your soft you ain’t getting a title fight off that I took the fight on 3 week notice and came to fight run it back @ufc — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) March 14, 2021

Edwards had won eight straight fights before the Muhammad eye poke, and even with the No Contest, he’s still technically unbeaten over his last nine fights. In a UFC welterweight division that will likely see champion Kamaru Usman fight Jorge Masvidal next, Edwards will likely need to take another fight in the meantime, so a title shot seems unlikely regardless of what the result was in the Muhammad fight. But the fact the fight ended in a No Contest via eye poke makes it hard to give Edwards a title shot based on this particular fight.

Do you think Belal Muhammad has a point about Leon Edwards not getting a welterweight title shot off of a No Contest?