Belal Muhammad agrees to fight Khamzat Chimaev at October’s UFC event in Abu Dhabi

Belal Muhammad has agreed to take on Khamzat Chimaev in a welterweight showdown at UFC’s event in Abu Dhabi later this year.

While he may not be one of the names that immediately jump off the page in UFC’s stacked welterweight division, Belal Muhammad is still a force to be reckoned with at 170 pounds. The 33-year-old has slowly but surely been building himself up as a genuine contender in the division and now, there’s a good chance he may be just one convincing win away from a title shot.

Of course, he’s also joined by plenty of other monsters looking to take down the champion Kamaru Usman, but that doesn’t mean he can’t stand out – especially when he continues to call out rising star Khamzat Chimaev.

Muhammad has made no secret of his desire to take on ‘Borz’ and based on their most recent Twitter interaction, it would appear as if they’ve got a date set in stone for their collision.

UFC 281 is currently scheduled to take place on October 22 in Abu Dhabi, the home of Fight Island.

No fights have been officially announced for that card as of yet but in terms of speculation, many believe we could see Charles Oliveira and Islam Makhachev battle it out for the UFC lightweight title in the main event.

If that happens, Belal Muhammad vs Khamzat Chimaev could serve as the perfect co-main event for a show that’ll continue to strengthen the promotion’s relationship with Abu Dhabi.

Muhammad seems to be pretty confident that he can spring an upset but even if he doesn’t, he’ll just be hoping to give a good account of himself and stay in the running for a future title shot.

