Undefeated MMA fighter Sharaputdin Magomedov under investigation after stomping a man over public affection (Video)

MMA prospect Sharaputdin Magomedov is under investigation after assaulting a man in an incident earlier this year.

There are plenty of exciting stars out there in the world of mixed martial arts just waiting to break out into the limelight. Many are spread across the entire globe but in recent years, we’ve seen a real emergence of talent from the region of Dagestan.

Khabib Nurmagomedov is the best example of that with a new string of fighters now beginning to come through the ranks, with Sharaputdin Magomedov being one of the most talked-about.

His impressive 10-0 record combined with his fight style is the main reason for that, but another is because he’s currently under investigation by Dagestani officials due to an incident that happened at a mall back in March.

One of my favorite prospects Sharaputdin Magomedov in big trouble. Apparently he was offended that the guy standing in front of him was kissing his girlfriend pic.twitter.com/nQndpHodFV — Matysek (@Matysek88) June 9, 2022

As per a report from Prosports.kz, Magomedov engaged in a brawl with a man in front of him on an escalator after apparently taking exception to the public display of affection he was showing alongside his partner.

After the altercation was initially broken up, Magomedov appeared to wait for the victim upon exiting the mall before dropping him with a punch. At that stage, he stomped on the man’s head before once again being pulled away from the situation.

A public message from the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Dagestan clarified what the next step will be on this issue.

“Who and for what purpose three months later distributed the video if both sides came to reconciliation and had no mutual claims? On this face, an administrative offense case has been initiated, within the framework of which a legal assessment of the actions of both defendants will be given.”

What are your thoughts on this incident involving Sharaputdin Magomedov? Do you think he’ll be reprimanded or will he be able to continue his MMA career?