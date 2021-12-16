Top welterweight contender Vicente Luque taunts Khamzat Chimaev: “I didn’t hear him say my name”

UFC welterweight Vicente Luque has noted that he hasn’t heard Khamzat Chimaev say his name when discussing his next fight.

In his last four fights, Vicente Luque has gone 4-0 which includes two big submission wins over Tyron Woodley and Michael Chiesa in the last calendar year. In total, across his last 16 bouts, the Brazilian sensation has gone 14-2 with his only defeats coming at the hands of Leon Edwards and Stephen Thompson.

Despite this, Luque isn’t receiving anywhere near the same kind of hype as rising contender Khamzat Chimaev. “Borz” is just 4-0 in his UFC career but in that time, he’s amassed quite the following.

During a recent Instagram Live, Luque spoke about Chimaev and questioned why the Chechen star hasn’t brought him up when discussing who he’ll fight next.

“I sure understand the hype behind it. He looks great in fights, he seems like a really strong guy. He goes in there and finishes every fight. So I understand the hype, I understand why the UFC wants to put you in big fights. Many people ask me about this fight (against Chimaev). And I’m here. If he mentions my name – because I didn’t hear him say my name – if he says my name and the UFC sends me the contract, I’m going to sign that contract. This is simple for me.

“But he didn’t mention my name. I think he said, ‘Anyone in the top.’ Well, when someone mentions my name and asks for this fight, I’m going to do it for sure. I think it’s a great fight, it’s an exciting fight. He’s a monster. He goes in there and tries to finish the opponent every second. It’s not much different from what I do. It would be a great fight, that’s for sure. If he wants to, if he warns the UFC and if they warn me, we’ll do it.”

Quotes via ESPN

Who would you favour in a Vicente Luque vs Khamzat Chimaev match-up? Let us know down in the comments, BJPENN Nation!