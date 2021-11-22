Arnold Allen open to fighting The Korean Zombie next: “It’d be a good fight”

UFC featherweight contender Arnold Allen says he is open to fighting The Korean Zombie next, predicting that “it’d be a good fight.”

Allen is the No. 6 ranked featherweight in the UFC rankings, however, he often does not get mentioned when talking about the best fighters in the 145lbs weight class. The reason for that is that Allen is often injured. If he was able to stay healthy more often, then he would be able to gain more momentum in his career. But he keeps getting hurt and missing time.

In 2022, Allen is hoping that he will be able to stay more healthy. With a perfect 8-0 record in the Octagon, “Almighty” is one of the best featherweights on the UFC roster. But he has dealt with so many injury issues that he hasn’t been able to land that big-name fight. If it’s up to Allen, then next year will be his year and he will finally be able to score a fight against someone who is one of the top-ranked fighters in the division. If you ask Allen, that would be a fight against The Korean Zombie, who beat Dan Ige in his own last fight.

Speaking to MMAFighting.com’s The MMA Hour, Allen made his callout public.

“A few people suggested ‘Zombie’ and I really like the idea of that fight,” Allen said. “I grew up being a massive fan of ‘Korean Zombie,’ so it would be really cool to fight someone that. And I think that’s the kind of fight, he’s going to stand, he’s called the ‘Zombie’ for a reason — he stands and trades — so I think it’d be a good fight for me to sort of show what I can do.”

Do you think a featherweight bout between Arnold Allen and The Korean Zombie makes sense for both fighters next?