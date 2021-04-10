Pros react after Arnold Allen defeats Sodiq Yusuff at UFC Vegas 23

Today’s UFC Vegas 23 was co-headlined by a featherweight fight between surging division contenders Arnold Allen and Sodiq Yusuff.

Allen (17-1 MMA) had enter the featured contest on a nine-fight winning streak, his latest being a unanimous decision win over the now retired Nik Lentz. The English fighter had gone 7-0 inside of the UFC since making his promotional debut in June of 2015.

Meanwhile, Sodiq Yusuff (11-2 MMA) was most previously seen in action at January’s UFC 246 event, where he scored a unanimous decision victory over Andre Fili. That win marked Yusuff’s sixth in a row and fourth straight in the UFC.

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 23 co-headliner proved to be a thrilling back and forth affair, but it was the English product in Arnold Allen who clearly got the better of the fifteen-minute contest. After three rounds of entertaining action, Allen was awarded a unanimous decision victory.

Official UFC Vegas 23 Result: Arnold Allen def. Sodiq Yusuff by unanimous decision (29-28 x3)

Check out how the pros reacted to Allen defeating Yusuff below:

This next one is gonna be a good one. Allen has grown as a great all rounder and yussuf is it the same place. Look forward to this #UFCVegas23 — JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) April 10, 2021

Which contender moves up the division ladder!! #UFCVegas23 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) April 10, 2021

Yusuff just walking Allen down with no regard! #UFCVegas23 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) April 10, 2021

It’s going to be a game of chess here to see whose tactics work better ♟@Super_Sodiq @Arnoldbfa @ufc — Dominick Cruz (@DominickCruz) April 10, 2021

Slippery canvas strikes again!! — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) April 10, 2021

