Arman Tsarukyan not happy with judges decision at UFC Vegas 57: “I didn’t lose that”

Arman Tsarukyan believes he should’ve had his hand raised at the conclusion of UFC Vegas 57.

Tsarukyan shared the Octagon with Mateusz Gamrot last night (June 25) inside the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. The bout went the distance and all three judges scored the fight 48-47 in favor of Gamrot.

After the fight, Tsarukyan took to his Twitter account to express his belief that he should’ve been declared the winner.

I didn’t lose that. Only upwards from here! https://t.co/im9BUnzHMy — Arman Tsarukyan UFC (@ArmanUfc) June 26, 2022

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below

“I didn’t lose that. Only upwards from here!”

Tsarukyan spoke to Michael Bisping inside the Octagon before making that post and he said he felt he was up three rounds to two (via MMAFighting).

“I don’t know but I thought I won this fight,” Tsarukyan said in the octagon afterwards. “I thought I won three rounds. I don’t know what happened with the judges.

“I’m going to watch again my fight and I can understand better. It’s OK, I’m going to [make] mistakes. I’ll come back, I’m very young. I can’t lose because I know I am better.”

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below

Despite thinking he should’ve won the fight, Arman Tsarukyan admitted that he feels he could’ve put on a better showing.

“I don’t know what happened,” Tsarukyan said. “This camp was very good. I don’t know. I had to show a better fight than this one because I know me. I don’t know what happened but it’s probably it’s my first time for five rounds. That’s why it was difficult. I’m going to improve my mistakes and I’ll come back better.”

Tsarukyan vs. Gamrot earned “Fight of the Night” honors . Tsarukyan was hoping to potentially climb into the top 10 of the UFC lightweight rankings but he’ll now be knocked back to the number 12 spot.