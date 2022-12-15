Arman Tsarukyan is not happy with the current state of the UFC lightweight division: “Chandler, Poirier and Gaethje, they should be taken off top 15”

Arman Tsarukyan has had some harsh words for some of the lightweight division’s long-lasting top 15 fighters.

With losses to just Mateusz Gamrot and Islam Makhachev on his 5-2 UFC record, it’s safe to say Arman Tsarukyan is one to watch. The 26-year-old has all the talent required to go far in the promotion and that much is obvious.

This weekend, he’ll attempt to get back in the win column when he battles Damir Ismagulov.

However, while that may be his current focus, he hasn’t lost sight of those in the top five.

A parade of top stars have been residing in that space for years now. Alas, in the eyes of Tsarukyan, it’s time for a few of them to step aside.

Arman Tsarukyan had some things to say about the current state of the lightweight division 👀 pic.twitter.com/I34ejju1RI — 𝕽𝖆𝖎𝖓𝖒𝖆𝖐𝖊𝖗❂ (@Sa_Gwang) December 14, 2022

“They all should retire. I mean Chandler, Poirier and Gaethje. They should be taken off top 15, they only fight each other and no one else. They don’t want to fight anyone else. I don’t like this trio. Chandler really sucks. He won’t be able to do anything against Islam. He fought like an idiot against Gaethje. He is a wrestler and tries to brawl for some reason. He doesn’t make sense, old and better retire.”

Tsarukyan went on to go after former champion ’Do Bronx’, who beat all three of the men initially mentioned.

Tsarukyan’s time to shine

“I feel like Oliveira is gonna end up like Tony Ferguson. He’s a good fighter, but it’s time for him to move down the rankings as well. It’s time for the next generation.”

While Arman may feel strongly about this, we can’t imagine the names listed will be going anywhere anytime soon.

Do you agree with what Arman Tsarukyan has said? Who do you think he should fight if he’s able to get through his bout this weekend? Let us know in the comments, BJPENN Nation!