UFC bantamweights Henry Cejudo and Sean O’Malley trade barbs on social media: “You should fight Paddy… the judges won’t know who to rob”

UFC bantamweights Henry Cejudo and Sean O’Malley are trading barbs on social media.

Obviously not the first time and certainly not the last, Cejudo and O’Malley are at it again. The two have a history of trash-talking each other and calling each other out for a fight in the Octagon.

Cejudo (16-2 MMA), last fought in May of 2020 when he defeated Dominick Cruz (24-4 MMA) via TKO at UFC 249. Following the win the Californian announced his retirement.

O’Malley (16-1 MMA) is hot off a split decision win over Petr Yan (16-4 MMA) this past October at UFC 280. Although many disagreed with the decision, the judges leaned in O’Malley’s favor after a third round knee strike which seemingly proved too much for Yan.

Cejudo and O’Malley have taken to ‘Twitter‘ once again to take shots at one another.

Cejudo tweeted:

Hey @SugaSeanMMA You should fight Paddy… the judges won’t know who to rob. https://t.co/wNQEewqpeg — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) December 14, 2022

“Hey @SugaSeanMMA”

“You should fight Paddy… the judges won’t know who to rob.”

Of course this is in reference to Paddy Pimblett’s (20-3 MMA) latest fight against Jared Gordon (19-6 MMA) where it was ‘The Baddy’ who came out the victor with a unanimous decision very controversial win.

To which ‘Sugar’ responded:

“Shut up and make me a burrito”

To which ‘Triple C’ responded:

I’ll make one for Petr Yan and have the Judges give it to you. https://t.co/324XVVIkxt — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) December 15, 2022

“I’ll make one for Petr Yan and have the Judges give it to you.”

Yes, according to many, both Yan and Gordon were apparently ‘robbed’ by recent judges decisions.

The former bantamweight and flyweight champion, Henry Cejudo, 35, began his chatter about coming out of retirement in 2021 and re-entered the USADA testing pool earlier this year.

Cejudo has called out Alexander Volkanovski (25-1 MMA), Aljamain Sterling (22-3 MMA), and most recently Sean O’Malley for his re-entrance into the Octagon.

Perhaps the trash talk outside the cage will turn into a battle inside the Octagon for Cejudo and O’Malley.

Would you like to see ‘Triple C’ and ‘Sugar’ battle it out in 2023?

