UFC Vegas 12 bonuses: Alexander Hernandez takes home 50k for brutal KO win

UFC lightweight Alexander Hernandez was one of four fighters who picked up a $50,000 bonus for their highlight-reel wins at UFC Vegas 12.

Although the card didn’t have a lot of name-value on paper aside from the man event between middleweight headliners Uriah Hall and Anderson Silva, it turned out to be a tremendous night of fights. Out of 11 fights that took place at UFC Vegas 12, eight of them ended inside the distance, six of them by knockout, and two of them by submission.

One of those knockout wins belonged to Hernandez, who brutally finished veteran Chris Gruetzemacher with strikes in the first round of their UFC Vegas 12 fight. Hernandez won a 50k bonus for the victory, as the promotion announced following the event.

A card of full of finishes! These four leave with an extra 50K for the night 💰 [ B2YB @o2tactical ] pic.twitter.com/cPxOBGLhVt — UFC (@ufc) November 1, 2020

Also winning a bonus at UFC Vegas 12 was Kevin Holland for his first-round submission win over Charlie Ontiveros. Holland has now won four straight fights in the Octagon and he has won bonuses in two of his last three outings, with another 50k bonus for his sensational KO win over Joaquin Buckley over the summer.

Going further down the card, bantamweight prospect Adrian Yanez won a bonus for his first-round head kick KO over fellow UFC newcomer Victor Rodriguez. Yanez landed several knockdowns in the first round before he landed the fight-ending head kick. As well, bantamweight Miles Johns picked up his first finish in the UFC as he brutally finished Kevin Natividad in the third round with a nasty uppercut that KOed his opponent cold.

Of course, since only four bonuses were handed out and eight finishes occurred, several fighters were snubbed of bonus money at UFC Vegas 12. In the headliner, Hall knocked out Silva in the fourth round but the performance was not deemed bonus worthy by the UFC. As well, Greg Hardy’s KO win over Maurice Greene wasn’t considered bonus worthy, and neither were Dustin Jacoby’s TKO win over Justin Ledet nor Jason Witt’s tapout of Cole Williams.

Do you think the bonuses were handed out to the correct fights at UFC Vegas 12?