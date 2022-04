Jiri Prochazka Fighter Statistics Pro MMA Record: 28-3-1

FAQ's

Jiri Prochazka next fight? Jiri Prochazka has a matchup with Jan Blachowicz opening odds at -145,

Jiri Prochazka last fight? Jiri Prochazka won their last fight against Dominick Reyes by KO (Spinning Back Elbow) on May. 01, 2021 at UFC on ESPN 23 - Reyes vs. Prochazka.

Is Jiri Prochazka retired? Jiri Prochazka last fought Dominick Reyes 1 year and 1 day ago, and should be considered active.

Where is Jiri Prochazka from? Jiri Prochazka is from Hosteradice, Czech Republic.

Has Jiri Prochazka ever been knocked out? Jiri Prochazka has lost 2 times by KO/TKO. Their last defeat KO (Punch) from Muhammed Lawal on Dec. 31, 2015 at Rizin Fighting Federation - Iza no Mai