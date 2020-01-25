Anthony Smith vs. Glover Teixeira set for UFC Lincoln main event, four other fights official

Anthony Smith and Glover Teixeira will headline the UFC’s upcoming trip to Lincoln, Nebraska in April.

The promotion announced on Friday that the two will headline UFC Lincoln on April 25. The two have both been vocal about fighting one another, and sources told BJPENN.com the matchup was originally targeted for UFC Brasilia but Smith did not want to fight in Brazil. Instead, he will get his wish of fighting in the United States.

Anthony Smith is coming off a submission win over Alexander Gustafsson in the main event of UFC Stockholm back in June. The win over Gustafsson got him back into the win column after the decision loss to Jon Jones for the light heavyweight title.

Since moving up to 205 pounds, Smith is 4-1 with his three other wins coming over Volkan Oezdemir, Shogun Rua, and Rashad Evans. “Lionheart” is currently ranked third in the division.

Since his fight with Gustafsson, Smith had hand surgery and has been in recovery.

Glover Teixeira, meanwhile, is on a three-fight winning streak and coming off a split-decision win over Nikita Krylov. Before that, he had submitted both Ion Cutelaba and Karl Roberson. His last loss came at the hands of Corey Anderson. The Brazilian is ranked ninth in the division and has notable wins over Ryan Bader, Ovince Saint. Preux, and Jared Cannonier.

The UFC also announced that Cynthia Calvillo will make her flyweight debut against Antonina Shevchenko on the card. Calvillo is coming off a draw to Marina Rodriguez. Shevchenko, meanwhile, got back into the win column with a submission victory over Lucie Pudilova.

Evan Dunham will also make his return to the sport after announcing his retirement in September of 2018. He’s currently on a two-fight losing streak with TKO losses to Francisco Trinaldo and Olivier Aubin-Mercier. Johnson is also on a two-fight losing streak after dropping a decision to Stevie Ray and being knocked out to Josh Emmett.

The other two fights are Anthony Rocco Martin taking on David Zawada at welterweight and Andrew Sanchez fighting Zak Cummings at middleweight.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 1/24/2020.