UFC Raleigh: Blaydes vs. Dos Santos Results and Highlights

The Octagon invades Raleigh this evening for UFC Fight Night 166, a twelve-bout fight card headlined by a heavyweight bout between Junior Dos Santos and Curtis Blaydes.

The former UFC heavyweight champion, Dos Santos (21-6 MMA), will enter tonight’s main event looking to rebound, this after suffering a TKO loss to Francis Ngannou in June. Prior to the setback, ‘JDS’ had put together a three-fight win streak, which included victories over Blagoy Ivanov, Tai Tuivasa and Derrick Lewis.

Meanwhile, Curtis Blaydes (12-2 MMA) will enter tonight’s headliner on a two-fight win streak, his latest being a second round TKO victory over Shamil Abdurakhimov at UFC 242.

In tonight’s UFC Raleigh co-headliner, former UFC lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos will square off with Michael Chiesa in a welterweight bout.

Dos Anjos (29-12 MMA) is coming off a unanimous decision loss to Leon Edwards in his most recent Octagon appearance. Prior to the setback, ‘RDA’ was coming off a submission victory Kevin Lee.

As for Michael Chiesa (16-4 MMA), ‘Maverick’ will enter UFC Raleigh on a two-fight win streak, his latest being a decision victory over Diego Sanchez in July.

Get all of tonight’s UFC Raleigh Results and Highlights below:

UFC Raleigh Main Card (ESPN+/7:00 PM EST)

Heavyweight bout: Curtis Blaydes def. Junior dos Santos by TKO at 1:06 of Round 2

Welterweight bout: Michael Chiesa def. Rafael dos Anjos by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28 x2)

Flyweight bout: Alex Perez def. Jordan Espinosa via submission (arm triangle choke) at 2:33 of Round 1

Women’s strawweight bout: Angela Hill def. Hannah Cifers via TKO (punches and elbows) at 4:26 of Round 2

Light heavyweight bout: Jamahal Hill def. Darko Stosic by unanimous decision (29-27 x3)

UFC Raleigh Prelims (ESPN+/5:00 PM EST)

Middleweight bout: Bevon Lewis def. Dequan Townsend by unanimous decision (30-27 x3)

Featherweight bout: Arnold Allen def. Nik Lentz by unanimous decision (29-28 x2, 30-27)

Women’s flyweight bout: Justine Kish def. Lucie Pudilova by unanimous decision (30-27 x3)

Bantamweight bout: Montel Jackson def. Felipe Colares by unanimous decision (30-26 x2, 30-25)

Women’s bantamweight bout: Sara McMann def. Lina Lansberg by unanimous decision (30-26, 30-27 x2)

Bantamweight bout: Brett Johns def. Tony Gravely via submission (rear-naked choke) at 2:53 of Round 3

The win is headed back to Wales! 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿@36Johns is back in the win column at #UFCRaleigh! Tune in on E+ ➡️ https://t.co/7gsc6RyHDA pic.twitter.com/5MGCqNtHVK — UFC (@ufc) January 25, 2020

Featherweight bout: Herbert Burns def. Nate Landwehr by knockout (knee) at 2:43 of Round 1

