Anthony Pettis on Nate Diaz: ‘Where’s he gonna beat me at?’

Anthony Pettis doesn’t see how Nate Diaz can get the upper hand on him.

A highly anticipated welterweight clash will come to fruition this Saturday night (Aug. 17). Pettis vs. Diaz will be the co-main event of UFC 241. “Showtime” is looking to capitalize off his second-round knockout win over Stephen Thompson, while Diaz hopes to prove he’s still a viable threat to the UFC’s elite.

During an interview with the UFC, Pettis said that he feels Diaz is out of his element at 170 pounds.

“Man, Nate Diaz is not a real welterweight,” Pettis said. “I think the fans forget he’s not won at welterweight. The guys he fought at welterweight, MacDonald, the other Korean guy that whooped his ass [Dong Hyun Kim]. He’s not a real welterweight. His only win is against McGregor. McGregor’s not a real welterweight. I beat ‘Wonderboy.’ I’m not even worried about this fight, honestly and I’m not being cocky. I just have so much confidence coming into this fight and I train my ass off, so that’s where this confidence is coming from.”

Anthony Pettis went on to question where Diaz has the advantage over him.

“I don’t know if it’s an advantage fighting Nate Diaz. Nate Diaz is a fighter’s fighter. He likes to bleed, he comes forward. I’m expecting a dog fight, but I’m a little more intelligent than him. I have more tools in my toolbox and I don’t see where he gets it done. Where’s he gonna beat me at?”

The main card for UFC 241 will air live on pay-per-view exclusively through ESPN+. If you can’t track down how to catch the action, head over here.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 8/15/2019.