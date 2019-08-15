PFL President confirms interst in Cris Cyborg

The battle for Cris Cyborg has begun.

Weeks removed from her UFC release, the former UFC, Invicta and Strikeforce champion is already being courted by other promotions.

We already know that Bellator President Scott Coker plans on making her on offer, while ONE Championship Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong has also sung her praises. And now, Ray Sefo, the president of the Professional Fighters League (PFL), has confirmed his interest in her services.

“Absolutely, we’re interested in Cris Cyborg,” Sefo told MMA Fighting. “Cris Cyborg is a legend. She’s in a situation where she’s shopping right now. She’s probably talking to Bellator, ONE FC and so on, so we’ll see. For her, I would love to sign her but we’ll just have to wait and see how that all pans out.”

While Cris Cyborg could conceivably receive lucrative offers from promotions like Bellator and ONE, the appeal of a deal with the PFL is a quick path to the a $1M payday. She could also look forward to a huge fight with with former Olympic judoka and rising PFL star Kayla Harrison, who has repeatedly called her out.

“Come on down, Cris,” Harrison told MMA Fighting. “It would be great. Listen, whether or not she loses to Amanda [Nunes], she’s still one of the greatest and to be the greatest, you’ve got to beat one of the greatest. So I’m happy to take that fight on, I’m happy to climb that mountain and take on that challenge.”

Cris Cyborg won the final bout on her last UFC contract, defeating a tough Felicia Spencer by unanimous decision at UFC 240 in late July. In her next most recent fight, she was knocked out by Amanda Nunes — her first loss in over a decade.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 8/15/2019.