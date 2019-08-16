Dana White says latest Conor McGregor incident is ‘pretty bad’

Conor McGregor is in more trouble after a TMZ video was released of him allegedly punching an elderly man.

UFC president Dana White had actually heard about this incident previously, as it happened back in April. Yet, after watching the video, the boss believes it is clear as day it was Conor McGregor who hit the man which he says is pretty bad.

“That happened in April. I knew that happened, they just got the video. It’s pretty bad,” White said to Jim Rome. “Not allegedly, it’s pretty clear (it’s him). So apparently this was in a pub in Ireland and it was an argument over whiskey. Conor has a whiskey now and it was an argument over the whiskey and Conor reaches out and hits him with a left hook.

“I don’t know the context of it. I don’t know the entire story but he punches a guy, an older man, in the face.”

Meanwhile, this is not the first time Conor McGregor has been in trouble. He had the bus incident in Brooklyn and the phone incident in Miami. For Dana White, he wonders when enough will be enough for the Irishman.

“You get to a point where you look at a guy like Conor and you look at the bus incident in New York and the camera, the phone, the guy took the picture of him in Miami and he slaps the phone (away from him) — what’s the number?” White said. “What’s it going to cost Conor McGregor before he decides ‘all right, this isn’t worth it, enough is enough, I need to stop doing this’.

“The incident in New York cost him millions. Millions he had to payout. He had to pay the guy with the phone. What’s he going to pay this guy that he hit in the bar? The list just goes on and on. I just don’t know when he wakes up and says ‘I’ve got to stop doing this’.”

Do you agree with Dana White that the latest incident involving Conor McGregor is pretty bad? Sound off in the comment section, PENN Nation!

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 8/15/2019.