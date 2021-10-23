Anthony Johnson slams Paulo Costa over UFC Vegas 41 weight debacle: “I’d still try and make the weight and not be a b—h”

Anthony Johnson has slammed Paulo Costa for his recent weight debacle prior to Saturday’s UFC Vegas 41 main event.

Costa (13-1 MMA) was expected to return to action in a middleweight bout against Marvin Vettori this weekend in Las Vegas. However, earlier this week ‘The Eraser’ revealed he could not make weight for the contest and the bout was subsequently moved up to light heavyweight.

Paulo Costa’s recent actions, or lack there of, have been heavily criticized by fellow fighters. Among those upset with the Brazilian’s antics was MMA veteran Anthony Johnson. ‘Rumble’, who has had some notoriously bad weight-cutting issues of his own in the past, explained his disgust with Costa on his Instagram (via MMAJunkie).

“I missed weight 3 times while fighting for UFC,” Johnson wrote. “Even if I knew it would be a struggle I’d still try and make the weight and not be a b—h and try to do catch(weight) outta the blue cuz I was lazy. Costa wants the fame and glory without putting in the work. Bash me all you want but even I didn’t make up excuses or cop out. If he fights 205 just stay there. That way there’s no more excuses and nobody will see how lazy he is. Trust me going up in weight is much better and makes life easier.”

Anthony Johnson was supposed to return at last weekend’s Bellator 268 event for a light heavyweight grand prix semifinal matchup with reigning division champion Vadim Nemkov. Unfortunately, a serious illness derailed his title ambitions.

The good news is that ‘Rumble’ recently took to his official Instagram page where he announced that he was done with medical treatment and beginning his road to recovery.

“We’re done! Thank y’all for the prayers. Y’all are a hell of a support system!”

