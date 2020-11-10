Andrei Arlovski explains how he is on a winning streak at age 41

Former UFC heavyweight champion Andrei Arlovski explained his recent success with being on a two-fight winning streak at the age of 41.

Arlovski defeated the younger Tanner Boser via unanimous decision in the co-main event of UFC Vegas 13. It’s the second straight win for Arlovski, who won a unanimous decision over Phillipe Lines in his prior bout. Along with a decision win over Ben Rothwell last year, Arlovski has now won three of his last four fights. Considering it’s not that long ago that he was on a five-fight losing skid, his recent run has been remarkable.

Speaking to the media following UFC Vegas 13, Arlovski explained that just sticking with his gameplan has allowed him to have so much more success at this point in his career.

“As a fighter, from my fighting experience, a problem for me was I never too much stick with my game plan. Sometimes I was a little bit—not cocky, but not so nice, you know?” Arlovski said (via MMAFighting.com).

“Thank God, as I said, the second fight in a row I stick with my game plan and I have a great team, great coaches, sparring partners, everything great, knock on wood. I’m like Nike, ‘Just Do It.’”

Although Arlovski has been getting his hand raised, his fights haven’t been the most exciting to watch. While Arlovski admits it’s tempting to swing for the fences and score a 50k bonus, ultimately it’s most important to first and foremost just get the win.

“Every time after weigh-ins, Dana White and the fighters meet and go, ‘$50,000 bonus for this, for that’ and I in my head, ‘F*ck, I want to make another $50,000. But you know what, it’s better step-by-step. Just better get yours because you can lose everything and it’s not guaranteed that you’re going to get a bonus. So I have to stick with my game plan. I feel great. I feel healthy and just step-by-step,” Arlovski said.

Who do you want to see Andrei Arlovski fight next?