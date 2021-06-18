Anderson Silva releases statement after Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. misses weight, former UFC champ nets an extra $100k

Anderson Silva has issued a statement after Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. missed weight for their boxing match on Saturday night in Mexico.

Silva, who is set for his first fight since his UFC release, was set to cut down to 182lbs to face Chavez Jr. who normally competes around the 160-175lbs mark. Silva made the weight while Chavez Jr. came in 2.4 pounds heavy. According to the Mexican, he thought the bout was taking place at 185lbs due to the fact that was the weight Silva fought at in the UFC. Despite his claim, Chavez Jr. still came in heavy and forfeited $100,000 to Silva for the weight miss.

After the weigh-ins, Anderson Silva released a statement about it but says he’s excited to put on a show on Saturday.

“Well guys, I’ve been a combat sports professional for over 20 years. I’ve always accomplished my duties inside and outside of the ring. The contractual weight for tomorrow’s fight is 182lbs, which I accomplished through months of hard work alongside my team. Unfortunately, my opponent came in at 184.4lbs. Despite this, I will still put on a great show for you all,” Silva wrote on Instagram.

Anderson Silva and Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. will headline the Tribute to the Kings pay-per-view card on Saturday at The Jalisco Stadium in Guadalajara, Mexico. This is a big fight for the former UFC middleweight champion who says he’s eager for the challenge.

“It’s an amazing sport, boxing is a traditional sport,” Silva said on Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com. “I’m lucky I have this opportunity to fight in boxing against an amazing name and be on the same card as Julio Cesar Chavez and fight his son. I’m so happy… I told everybody, he was born in boxing and he has a lot of experience. That is a good challenge for me. I don’t need to prove anything to anybody, just go to enjoy my moments.”

