Father Cejudo roasts his “children” after Sean O’Malley, Petr Yan and Aljamain Sterling exchange shots on Twitter

Father Cejudo, also known as Henry Cejudo, decided to roast his “children” on Friday, this after Sean O’Malley, Petr Yan and Aljamain Sterling exchanged shots online.

Earlier this afternoon, former UFC bantamweight champion Petr Yan fired back at Aljamain Sterling over his comments regarding the “Unified Rules” of MMA.

Shortly after Yan’s response to ‘Funkmaster’, Sean O’Malley interjected and caused quite the stir of his own. Suga’s comments ultimately resulted in the Russian calling him a “poodle” this while suggesting he learned his acting skills from Sterling.

All of the above noted commotion clearly caught the attention of former two-division UFC champion Henry Cejudo. ‘Triple C’, or Father Cejudo in this case, took exception to the feuding and issued the following response.

I hate when all my children can’t stop bickering. @SugaSeanMMA I’m surprised you didn’t break your ankle writing this tweet. @PetrYanUFC you kneed a Time-Out, and @funkmasterMMA I hope you are enjoying playing cosplay with you’re fake belt.” #bendtheknee’S — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) June 18, 2021

While the former two-division UFC champion is still flirting with the idea of a return to the Octagon, Cejudo has most recently turned his attention to a possible boxing match with Floyd Mayweather.

Henry Cejudo (16-2 MMA) last competed in the cage at UFC 249, where he defended the promotions bantamweight title with a second round TKO victory over Dominick Cruz. The former Olympic Gold Medalist announced his retirement from fighting immediately following that win.

