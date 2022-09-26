x
Anderson Silva names BJ Penn as his GOAT of MMA: "Penn is the best MMA fighter I saw fight in my entire life"
Anderson Silva names BJ Penn as his GOAT of MMA: “Penn is the best MMA fighter I saw fight in my entire life”

Josh Evanoff

Former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva believes BJ Penn is the greatest to ever do it.

‘The Spider’ is set to return to the boxing ring next month against Jake Paul. The Showtime pay-per-view headliner will take place from the Gila River Arena in Arizona. Ahead of the bout, many have praised Silva as the greatest fighter in MMA history.

For his part, ‘The Problem Child’ has also praised the Brazilian, labeling him the ‘GOAT’ of MMA. The opinion is held by many in the combat sports world. Silva, alongside names such as Jon Jones, Georges St-Pierre, Fedor Emelianenko, and more, is considered the best to ever step in a cage.

Now, Anderson Silva himself has given his thoughts on the GOAT debate. In an interview with Helen Yee Sports, the fighter-turned-boxer has weighed in. According to Silva, former UFC lightweight, and welterweight champion, BJ Penn, is the greatest of all time.

‘The Prodigy’ isn’t as discussed in the GOAT conversation these days. However, older fight fans, such as Silva, still hold him in high regard. With wins over names such as Matt Hughes, Jens Pulver, Matt Serra, and more, it’s hard to argue against the Hawaiian’s accomplishments.

BJ Penn
Image: BJ Penn on Instagram

“All right, so. I think BJ Penn is the best MMA fighter I’ve seen fight in my entire life,” said Anderson Silva in a recent interview with Helen Yee. “I’m a big fan of BJ Penn.”

In the interview, Silva also gave a message to fans rooting for him in his showdown with the YouTuber. “Guys, thank you so much, thank you for continuing to follow me, and giving me your whole support. I’m so happy. I’ll see you in the fight, guys.”

Do you agree with Anderson Silva’s comments? Do you think BJ Penn is the greatest MMA fighter ever? Sound off in the comment section below!

