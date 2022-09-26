Scott Coker unsure if Dillon Danis will fight in Bellator again: “Dillon is a kid we had a lot of high hopes for”

Scott Coker doesn’t know if Dillon Danis will fight in Bellator again.

Danis was a high-profile signing for Bellator as he was highly known for his work in jiu-jitsu as well as being a training partner and grappling coach of Conor McGregor. However, the signing hasn’t panned out as Danis has fought just twice in Bellator and hasn’t competed since 2019 and Coker is unsure if he will fight again.

“Dillon is a kid we had a lot of high hopes for,” Coker said after Bellator 285 in Dublin (via MMAFighting).

Danis has been vocal on social media about fighting other people who are not in Bellator and for Coker, he isn’t sure if the American will fight again.

Instead, Coker says he often doesn’t hear from Danis for months but ‘El Jefe’ is always welcome to fight in Bellator, their president revealed.

“He’s super-talented, jiu-jitsu fighter, but he’s got to stay active, and he’s got to want to come back,” Coker said. “He calls me, he wants to come back, and then sometimes, I don’t hear from him for months. If he’s really serious about coming back, we’ll definitely have a spot for him, and we’ll definitely make an opportunity for him.”

Dillon Danis (2-0) has not competed since he scored a first-round submission over Max Humphrey in June of 2019 at Bellator 222. He was booked to face Keenan Gennrich at Bellator 238 in January of 2020 but Danis suffered an injury and was forced to pull out.

The 29-year-old made his pro-MMA debut at Bellator 198 in April of 2018 with Danis defeating Kyle Walker by first-round submission.

If Danis does return, it’s uncertain who he would fight, but it would more be about the American returning to the sport rather than who he is facing.

Do you think we will see Dillon Danis fight again? Let us know in the comment section PENN Nation!

