Jake Paul discusses first run-in with Anderson Silva years ago: “He was the first celebrity I fanboy’d over”

Jake Paul has revealed details of his first time meeting Anderson Silva.

‘The Problem Child’ has been out of action since his knockout win over Tyron Woodley last December. Since that time, the YouTuber’s boxing career has been derailed by fight cancelations. Paul has had two canceled outings against Tommy Fury and Hasim Rahman Jr.

With that in mind, the 25-year-old has decided to fight an MMA legend next. Paul has made his boxing career by boxing former UFC stars such as Tyron Woodley and Ben Askren. He will now look to add another MMA star to his highlight-reel this fall.

On October 29th, Jake Paul will box Anderson Silva. The eight-round contest will headline a Showtime pay-per-view card from Phoenix, Arizona. For the showdown, Paul will likely be the underdog for the first time in his boxing career.

Ahead of the pay-per-view headliner, the YouTuber has revealed that he has met ‘The Spider’ before. Not in a boxing ring, or even in a gym or anything like that, not even close.

On his YouTube channel, the 25-year-old revealed that he met Anderson Silva at a regional MMA show in Ohio years ago. Paul admitted that he was a fanboy of the then UFC champion, and even got a photo with him.

“It just feels destined for this fight to happen. Anderson Silva was the first celebrity I ever met in Ohio, and he was randomly there at some MMA fight in a Quaker Steak and Lube restaurant. Being from Ohio, there’s no celebrities there, there’s no one ever there. It’s such a full-circle moment. He was the first celebrity I ever fanboy’d over.”

Jake Paul continued, “For years, and years, and years ago. The fact that we’re now fighting doesn’t make any f*cking sense. I still have the autograph he gave me somewhere in my room in Ohio… This such a surreal moment for me, and it’s such an honor to be sharing the ring with such a legend.”

Are you looking forward to Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva? Sound off in the comment section below!