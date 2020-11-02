Conor McGregor “interested in running it back” with Max Holloway

UFC superstar Conor McGregor says that he is “interested in running it back” with former UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway.

McGregor and Holloway fought back at UFC Fight Night 26 in August 2013 when both fighters were relatively new to the UFC. Although he was injured during the fight, McGregor was able to take Holloway down and control him on the mat for a rare grappling-based victory. To put it in perspective, McGregor has landed five takedowns in his UFC career. One of them came against Diego Brandao, and four of them came against Holloway.

After dominating Holloway, McGregor went on a run at 145lbs that culminated in him KOing Jose Aldo to win the UFC featherweight title. He then went up to lightweight and vacated the featherweight title, which Holloway ended up winning. While McGregor chased superfights at 170lbs and in boxing, Holloway became a dominant champion at 145lbs. Although we saw this fight once, much has changed in the years since they first met.

Taking to social media on Sunday, McGregor did an AMA with fans on his Twitter. One fan asked him if he would ever fight Holloway again, and McGregor confirmed he would.

For sure I would be interested in running it back with Max. https://t.co/JjfTNBksx8 — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) November 1, 2020

McGregor is currently booked to fight Dustin Poirier at UFC 257 in January, but after that, every option is on the table. Holloway, meanwhile, is coming off of back-to-back decision losses to Alexander Volkanovski at 145lbs. If McGregor and Holloway are to ever rematch, it seems likely to happen in the lightweight division, so the latter would have to switch weight classes again. It’s possible that Holloway could decide to move back up to 155lbs at some point, although the last time he did so things didn’t go so well against Poirier.

