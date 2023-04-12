Anatoly Malykhin’s coach hints at Francis Ngannou clash in ONE Championship

Is Francis Ngannou heading to ONE Championship?

The former UFC Heavyweight champion is currently a free agent having departed the Las Vegas-based promotion after failing to agree new terms with Dana White.

The big man has made no secret of his desire to try his hand at boxing, but also suggested that he’s in talks to sign with a major MMA organization. Whether he’s merely read the rumours or has inside information, John Hutchinson believes that Ngannou is set to fight his student, Analtoly Malykhin.

My new reality 🥇 pic.twitter.com/PqyjSA44UT — Anatoly Malykhin (@AnatolyMalykhin) March 12, 2022

The Russian is currently the ONE Interim Heavyweight and Light Heavyweight champion and will attempt to win the undisputed heavyweight strap when he takes on UFC veteran Arjan Bhullar in July. Hutchinson is based at Tiger Muay Thai in Phuket and has enjoyed success in recent years sharpening the striking skills of Petr Yan as well ONE Bantamweight king, Fabricio Andrade.

‘John Boy’ believes that the undefeated Malykhin will make light work of ‘Singh’ and fired a warning to Francis Ngannou whom he believes to be ‘the real fight’ for the undefeated Russian.

“When that little soft bum Arjan comes out of hiding. We promise it will be over very fast in a powerful blink of a eye. Making room faster than ever for the real fight to happen. Francis Ngannou you should of stayed where you’re at when you had the chance,” The Irishman wrote on Instagram. “You’re about to face the biggest challenge Malykhin…

Contract pending let’s see who’s the undisputed king is,” he added as he tagged both fighters.

According to Ngannou, Deontay Wilder is his most likely next opponent. Speaking on the MMA Hour, the Cameroonian said,

“Yes, we have had the conversation and at this moment, we’re more closer than with anybody else.”

The heavy hitter then explained that he is in talks to sign with either the PFL or ONE, which adds some credence to Hutchinson’s post.

“I have made a decision. Without making a done deal, I know what my next move is going to be. I know that I want to fight boxing first and then after that I will fight MMA. I’m going to sign with one MMA promotion. I haven’t made a decision on that yet …PFL and ONE FC right now, we are very close. We will see,” said the 6’4 star.

Where would you like to see Francis Ngannou fight next?