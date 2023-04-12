Former two-time Glory Kickboxing champion Cedric Doumbe refutes rumors he has signed with UFC

Former two-time GLORY Kickboxing champion Cedric Doumbe is refuting a report from ‘Spinnin Backfist’ that he has signed with UFC.

‘Spinnin Backfist’ took to ‘Twitter’ with a picture of Doumbe and the following notice:

“former 2x GLORY WW Champ Cedric Doumbe has SIGNED to the UFC

per @beinsports_FR”

former 2x GLORY WW Champ Cedric Doumbe has SIGNED to the UFC 👀 per @beinsports_FR pic.twitter.com/B8UjqY37PR — Spinnin Backfist (@SpinninBackfist) April 2, 2023

Doumbe, 30, had an incredible 45 knockouts in his eight-year kickboxing career and has won 75 of 83 bouts in the ring.

It was during SuperKombat Universe in Dubai in November of 2021, that Doumbe made his MMA debut scoring a first round TKO over Arbi Emiev (2-3 MMA). Following that victory, Doumbe went on to defeat Phruethukorn Chaichongcharden (3-1 MMA) via TKO in July of 2022 and Florent Burillon (2-2 MMA) via KO in December of 2022.

The Cameroonian born ‘Le Meilleur’ (4-0 MMA) last fought and defeated Pawel Kilmas (3-2 MMA) via TKO at MMAGP in March of 2023, bringing his record to an impressive 4 wins in as many fights.

However, in an attempt to verify the UFC signing with Doumbe himself, the fighter took to ‘Twitter‘ to set the record straight with the following statement:

J’ai jamais dit que j’avais signé à UFC.

J’ai dit dit que le contrat avait été signé (avant #ufcParis) et que tant que je n’ai pas combattu je ne suis pas officiellement à lUFC donc je peux négocier avec d’autres grosses organisations.

Il faut bien écouter quand je parle.

#📐💀 — Cédric Doumbè (@CedricDoumbe) April 2, 2023

“I never said I signed to UFC. I said that the contract was signed (before #ufcParis ) and that until I fight, I’m not officially in the UFC so I can negotiate with other big organizations. You have to listen well when I speak. #📐💀 h/t Google translate”

Concluding Doumbe said:

Je sais que vous voulez tous me voir à l'#UFC.

J'ai vraiment envie de vous faire kiffer, mais le choix qui s'offre à moi n'est vraiment pas simple et à 30 ans ça sera le dernier #choix de ma vie.

Ce n'est pas simple ❗️💰V📸 — Cédric Doumbè (@CedricDoumbe) April 2, 2023

“I know you all want to see me at #UFC. I really want to make you love, but the choice offered to me is really not easy and at 30 it will be the last #choix of my life. It’s not easy” ❗️💰V📸

It sounds like it’s not a done deal yet.

Would you like to see the Ultimate Fighting Championship officially sign Cedric Doumbe?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!