UFC champ-champ Amanda Nunes contemplating retirement following win over Felicia Spencer

UFC two-weight world champion Amanda Nunes has revealed that she is seriously considering retiring from MMA after her win over Felicia Spencer.

Nunes’ legacy grew once again at UFC 250 as she put on a comprehensive performance to successfully defend her UFC Bantamweight Championship against Spencer, confirming what many fans already knew: she is the greatest female mixed martial artist in the history of the UFC.

However, during a recent interview with Brazilian TV show Esporte Espetacular, Nunes alluded to the fact that retirement could be a viable option for her now.

“Ah, I don’t know, I’ve achieved everything I wanted,” Nunes said (via MMA Fighting). “I’m well, I can go on with my life, maybe a [take] new step, maybe find new talents, help some girls there…maybe be a coach, too.

“I’m in a moment that I can retire, you know, and I’m in a moment that I can fight. I’m fine. There’s nothing else to be done right now in the division. The Hall of Fame will come, for sure. My life going forward, if I do stop now, the UFC will give me every support I need to continue having my money and work.”

With Nunes and Nina Ansaroff having a baby on the way, it really does feel like she could take the idea of retiring very seriously in the next few months. There’s always the chance the UFC will try and book a super fight for her, but realistically, there are one a few fights out there that would really fascinate the masses — and two of them are rematches.

Some want to see her fight Valentina Shevchenko a third time following a controversial decision in their second bout, some want to see the rematch with Cris Cyborg which seems virtually impossible due to her being signed to Bellator, and others have floated the idea of an unlikely showdown with boxing queen Claressa Shields. Beyond that, title defenses against the likes of Megan Anderson and Irene Aldana could be possible down the road.

Do you think Amanda Nunes should consider retiring?