Amanda Nunes expected to return at UFC 285 on March 4 against Irene Aldana

Amanda Nunes is expected to return at UFC 285 on March 4 against Irene Aldana.

It was just last weekend that UFC President Dana White announced Jon Jones (26-1 MMA) vs Ciryl Gane (11-1 MMA) would be headlining UFC 285 for the vacant heavyweight belt.

It now looks as though Amanda Nunes (22-5 MMA) and Irene Aldana (14-6 MMA) want to join in on the party, this according to a report from Combate.

Per @raphamarinho of Combate, the UFC are looking to book Amanda Nunes vs. Irene Aldana on the UFC 285 card for the women's bantamweight championship. https://t.co/fw36AjBnXA — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) January 18, 2023

UFC 285 takes place on Saturday, March 4th at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

If confirmed by the UFC, it will mark the ‘Lioness” first match-up since winning back the bantamweight title at UFC 277. It was just this last July that Nunes defeated Julianna Peña (11-5 MMA) via unanimous decision.

Following the loss, Peña immediately asked for a rematch. It looked like a trilogy bout would be inevitable as their series was tied at 1-1. However, it now looks as though ‘The Venezuelan Vixen’ will have to wait for her shot at regaining the bantamweight belt.

Irene Aldana, 34, has won two of her last three fights, most recently defeating Macy Chiasson (8-3 MMA) by KO and Yana Kunitskaya (14-6 MMA) by TKO. Aldana currently occupies the #5 spot in the women’s bantamweight division.

MMA reporter Aaron Bronsteter took to ‘Twitter‘ with the following report:

