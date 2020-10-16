Cris Cyborg calls for rematch with Amanda Nunes following win at Bellator 249

Cris Cyborg has called for a rematch with former foe Amanda Nunes in the wake of her win at Bellator 249 last night.

Cyborg once again proved why she’s still one of the most dangerous women on the planet as she submitted Arlene Blencowe in the second round to retain her Bellator Featherweight Championship.

It was her third straight win after she lost to the aforementioned Nunes back at UFC 232 in December 2018, and now, she’s out for revenge.

👀 @danawhite you looking to make the biggest fights? The fights the most fans want to watch? @ufc V @BellatorMMA https://t.co/wx7Cbtk5nP — @CrisCyborg on Youtube (@criscyborg) October 16, 2020

While Cyborg may be viewed as someone who is in the latter stages of her career, she’s still one of the most consistently exciting performers in the sport. Before she even squared off against Blencowe last night, she made it pretty clear what she wants next.

“She’s going to fight her next one against Megan Anderson, probably she gonna be training. I know everybody wants to see this fight. Let’s make this fight happen. I don’t have the opportunity for the rematch before. But in the future it’s something I’d like to do,” Cyborg said.

“The best promoter is the best fights the fans would like to watch. Let’s wait and see what’s going to happen. We’re open for that. Scott Coker said we’re wide open for that. It’s just the other side that has to agree.”

She also revealed what the worst part of that loss to Nunes really was in the aftermath of the defeat.

“The worst thing there is after you lose a fight is to take a shower,” Cyborg said. “You take a shower by yourself and that flash comes in your head all the time, and then you start to question (yourself). One side says something, the other side says something else. There’s a fight inside your head every time you take a shower. The week after that fight was a difficult moment.”

With only two losses on her professional record you can tell how hard it is for Cyborg to stomach the Nunes defeat even two years later, and she wants nothing more than to avenge it.

Does a rematch between Cris Cyborg and Amanda Nunes interest you?