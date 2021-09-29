Aljamain Sterling shares prediction for Petr Yan vs. Cory Sandhagen interim title fight

UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling shared his prediction for the upcoming interim title fight between Petr Yan and Cory Sandhagen.

Sterling defeated Yan via fourth-round DQ at UFC 259 earlier this year to become the undisputed 135lbs champion, but with the stoppage being so controversial, the UFC had no choice but to book an immediate rematch. Sterling and Yan were supposed to fight at UFC 267 in October, but the rematch was scrapped last week when Sterling was forced to withdraw due to lingering injuries. The UFC was adamant that Yan stays on the card and the promotion booked him against one of the division’s other top contenders in Sandhagen for an interim title fight. The two will now meet at UFC 267 for the interim 135lbs belt.

With Yan vs. Sandhagen now official, Sterling shared his prediction for the fight on social media. Sterling has fought both men before and defeated them both — Yan via DQ and Sandhagen via first-round submission. Despite the fact that Yan gave Sterling a much more difficult fight than Sandhagen did, the champ is picking Sandhagen to beat Yan at UFC 267.

Morning session in the books! I will continue to push the body and rehab my neck. Sandman smokes Cheatr Pan in 2 RDS. Epic rematch to follow in December or early 2022. – Let them compete for 2nd place while I make sure my nervous system fully heals. Make all the jokes you want, I’ve done a lot in this sport and I’m not done yet! #AndStill

It will be interesting to see how this interim title fight between Sandhagen and Yan plays out. The betting odds were released for the fight, with Yan opening as a big favorite, but Sandhagen is an excellent fighter and, as Sterling suggests, has a chance to win this fight.

Do you agree with Aljamain Sterling that Cory Sandhagen will beat Petr Yan at UFC 267?