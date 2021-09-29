Giga Chikadze meets with Dana White, calls for next featherweight title shot against Alexander Volkanovski

Giga Chikadze met with UFC president Dana White and he called for the next featherweight title shot against Alexander Volkanovski.

Chikadze has won seven straight fights in the Octagon and most recently defeated Edson Barboza via knockout to emerge as a serious title threat at 145lbs. This past Saturday night, Volkanovski defended his 145lbs title once again with a unanimous decision win over Brian Ortega in the “Fight of the Night” at UFC 266. While Volkanovski is fully expected to face the winner of November’s Max Holloway vs. Yair Rodriguez for the belt sometime next year, Chikadze is doing his best to complicate things by calling for the title shot himself.

Taking to his social media following Volkanovski’s big win over Ortega at UFC 266, Chikadze called for the next title shot against the UFC featherweight champion.

@alexvolkanovski Congrats champ great fight!

I heard you dont wanna wait long and wanna fight this year again, this is what real champ does and I love it! November December January, call me anytime, I’m always ready🥷🏻@ufc @danawhite @seanshelby @AliAbdelaziz00 — GIGA CHIKADZE (@giga_chikadze) September 26, 2021

In fact, it appears as though Chikadze has taken his title shot requests to the highest order in the UFC, as he posted a photo of himself and White after speaking to him at the UFC HQ.

If this post hits 1 million LIKEs, @danawhite owes me a title-shot! Let’s Go

Again, it does seem most likely that the winner of Holloway vs. Rodriguez will get the title shot, but this sport is all about timing when it comes to title shots, so it’s possible that Chikadze could maneuver his way into the title shot depending on what else happens in the division. In the meantime, though, he will continue to call for his shot on social media.

Do you think Dana White should give Giga Chikadze the next featherweight title shot against Alexander Volkanovski?