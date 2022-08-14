Rory MacDonald retires following PFL 8 TKO loss: “My time has come to put the gloves down for good”

Rory MacDonald is calling it a career.

MacDonald stepped inside the PFL cage on August 13, 2022. He took on Dilano Taylor in hopes of making it to the finals of the PFL welterweight playoffs.

It wasn’t meant to be as “Red King” was stopped in the first round via TKO. It’ll now be Taylor vs. Sadibou Sy in the PFL Championships.

As for MacDonald, this was his swan song. The former Bellator Welterweight Champion took to his Instagram page to announce his retirement. He reflected on the journey and expressed gratitude.

“My time has come to put the gloves down for good,” MacDonald said. “I’m so thankful for this sport and every person I’ve been able to meet along the way.

“I started this sport as a 14-year-old kid, I still remember my first day and knowing this is what I want to spend my life doing. The passion for martial arts and becoming a pro MMA fighter gave me hope and a way to a better life! And I’m so thankful to God for putting that gym Toshido MMA in Kelowna in my path. It truly changed the direction of my life and saved me!

“What an adventure this career has been, 17 years of professional fighting. It all came and went so fast! So many painful trainings that are etched into my being, traveling to all parts of the planet and meeting so many people.

“I’ve learned so much about myself through this career, not all of it good. And I’ve made so many mistakes along the way, but here I am 33 years old a better man because of those mistakes, to which I’m very grateful I’ve grown up.”

In his pro MMA career, MacDonald defeated the likes of Tyron Woodley, Douglas Lima, Demian Maia, Nate Diaz, and many more notable names.