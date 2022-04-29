Aljamain Sterling responds after Jose Aldo tells him to sign the contract

Aljamain Sterling has responded to Jose Aldo after he tells him to ‘sign the contract’.

It was Sterling (21-3 MMA) who defeated Petr Yan (16-3 MMA) at UFC 273, defending his bantamweight title.

Following the victory, Sterling initially showed an interest in TJ Dillashaw, (18-4 MMA) but has since moved on to calling out Jose Aldo (31-7 MMA) for his next fight.

Aldo has won his last 3 fights in a row, the latest defeating Rob Font (19-5 MMA) in December of 2021.

The Brazilian took to ‘Twitter’ telling the champ to sign the contract:

“Aljamain,

I am waiting for you to sign the contract for our fight. There is no doubt that the fans want to watch this fight. We are currently the 2 best bantamweights in the UFC.”

Well actually according to the UFC Bantamweight Rankings, Aldo is listed at number 4.

Aldo went on to explain why he deserved a shot ahead of TJ Dillashaw and Henry Cejudo saying via ‘Twitter‘:

“Let the rest of the boys fighting each other and exchanging insults on the internet. In my opinion it does not make any sense to let a guy who got suspended for 2 years for cheating to come back and fight for the belt after winning a split decision in a fight I think he lost.”

Continuing Aldo said:

“The other one is a clown who faked his retirement just to try to raise his purse – as that did not work now he wants to fight for the title after spending 2 years out of the game (and out of the USADA’s pool).”

In response Aljamain Sterling had this to say via ‘Twitter’:

“@danawhite @seanshelby Hunter, when is our next War room meeting? Lots of money to be made!”

It seems like Sterling and Aldo are both very interested in making the fight happen.

Would you like to see Aljamain Sterling and Jose Aldo meet up in the Octagon next?