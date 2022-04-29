Michael Bisping responds after Jake Paul insinuates that he’s not about that life

Michael Bisping has responded after Jake Paul insinuates that he’s not about that life.

Paul has been pushing for a fight with Bisping ever since including him on a six-man hitlist of potential opponents for his next fight. The two have engaged words via ‘Twitter’ callouts with Paul offering Bisping $1 million if he could get sanctioned for a fight.

It was Paul who challenged Bisping saying:

“I also think it’s a silly callout (Bisping). That’s an easy fight for me, it’s a one-round fight, he’s an old guy. Here’s the thing about me, if someone talks s***, I have to f*** them up. I have a f***ing problem. If someone talks s***, let’s f***ing settle it in the ring. Let’s see if you’re really about that or if you’re just talking on Twitter. You feel me?”

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below

Continuing Paul said, claiming Bisping is hiding behind his UFC contract:

“So these guys — these ‘UFC champions’ — who think they’re so tough, I’ll beat the f*** out of all of them and I got time. I got time to do it, I’m young. So any of them can come and get it as fast as we get these deals done, I’ll knock them all out. Bisping wants to talk s***? Cool. Let’s get in the ring, motherf***er. You p***y. If anyone wants to talk s***, get in the f***ing ring, p***y. (Jorge) Masvidal, you p***y. All these guys are all talk, they’re cap, and their dad Dana (White) f***ing owns them. They’re a bunch of f***ing p***ies that have to hide behind the f***ing contract.”

Bisping, the legendary now-retired UFC middleweight champion has told his rival to keep up the same energy if they meet in person.

Bisping took to Twitter to respond to Jake Paul:

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below

“If I’m about that life. @jakepaul I been about that life for 20 years you fool. You realize how stupid you sound calling me out? Please keep that same energy if we meet in Person 🙂 PS – loved when @EddieHearn said to your face you’ll never be world class. That had too hurt.”

It was Eddie Hearn in speaking live with Jake Paul on ‘iFL TV’ who said:

“By the way, I have said that I think Jake Paul is better than some fighters. But I don’t believe you will ever get close to being a world-class fighter.”

I’m sure we will see Jake Paul respond to Bisping’s latest tweet very shortly.

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below

Would you ultimately like to see Jake Paul and Michael Bisping get into the boxing ring?