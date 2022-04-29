Jake Paul slams Kamaru Usman for suggesting boxing is dead: “Also Kamaru Usman: ‘pls Canelo fight me for a payday’”

By
Susan Cox
-
Jake paul
Image Credit: Showtime Boxing

Jake Paul is slamming Kamaru Usman for suggesting boxing is dead.

It all started when boxer Canelo Alvarez talked about a super-fight with UFC Welterweight Champion, Kamaru Usman.

During an interview with ‘TMZ Sports’ Usman had this to say about boxing:

“Boxing is dead. Boxing is dead, at the end of the day. I’m not saying that there aren’t good boxers. There’s some fantastic boxers… but boxing is dying. At the end of the day, everybody wants to be entertained.”

advertisement - continue reading below
advertisement - continue reading below

Continuing Usman said:

“And when have you ever seen pound-for-pound against the pound-for-pound (number 1)? I am not afraid to go over there and challenge. I am not afraid to do that, but unfortunately those guys, not even Canelo, will never come here to challenge.”

Usman was referencing the fact that while UFC fighters are crossing over to boxing, the same cannot be said for their counterparts.

Usman, doubling down also took to ‘Twitter‘ to comment saying:

advertisement - continue reading below
advertisement - continue reading below

“Our fans know who the best is because ‘The best fight The best’ not run & hide and fight nobody’s with those plastic belts & call themselves “super champion”. Keep quiet next time & if you need lessons on how to save that dying sport let me know I’ve got Dana on speed dial.”

Apparently Jake Paul, himself looking for his next boxing opponent, took notice of Usman’s comments on boxing, taking to ‘Twitter’ saying:

“Kamaru Usman: “boxing is dying”

Also Kamaru Usman: “pls Canelo fight me for a payday”

advertisement - continue reading below
advertisement - continue reading below

There is do doubt about it, boxing paydays are much higher that UFC fights. Perhaps that’s why so many UFC fighters crossover or try to crossover to the boxing ring.

Do you believe, like Usman, that ‘boxing is dead’?  Would you like to see Usman get into a super-fight with Canelo?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Related posts:

  1. Canelo Alvarez tells Kamaru Usman to “sit down” after recent back-and-forth: “You want the pay day right?”
  2. Canelo Alvarez not interested boxing Kamaru Usman “right now”, focused on legacy fights
  3. Canelo Alvarez reacts to Ali Abdelaziz stating he’s a chicken for turning down Kamaru Usman fight: “Who the f*ck is this?”
  4. Canelo Alvarez responds after Kamaru Usman warns him against taunting his manager Ali Abdelaziz
  5. Jake Paul agrees with “Rat” manager Ali Abdelaziz about Alvarez/Usman fight: “Canelo is ducking a lot of people”