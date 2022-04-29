Jake Paul slams Kamaru Usman for suggesting boxing is dead: “Also Kamaru Usman: ‘pls Canelo fight me for a payday’”

Jake Paul is slamming Kamaru Usman for suggesting boxing is dead.

It all started when boxer Canelo Alvarez talked about a super-fight with UFC Welterweight Champion, Kamaru Usman.

During an interview with ‘TMZ Sports’ Usman had this to say about boxing:

“Boxing is dead. Boxing is dead, at the end of the day. I’m not saying that there aren’t good boxers. There’s some fantastic boxers… but boxing is dying. At the end of the day, everybody wants to be entertained.”

Continuing Usman said:

“And when have you ever seen pound-for-pound against the pound-for-pound (number 1)? I am not afraid to go over there and challenge. I am not afraid to do that, but unfortunately those guys, not even Canelo, will never come here to challenge.”

Usman was referencing the fact that while UFC fighters are crossing over to boxing, the same cannot be said for their counterparts.

Usman, doubling down also took to ‘Twitter‘ to comment saying:

“Our fans know who the best is because ‘The best fight The best’ not run & hide and fight nobody’s with those plastic belts & call themselves “super champion”. Keep quiet next time & if you need lessons on how to save that dying sport let me know I’ve got Dana on speed dial.”

Apparently Jake Paul, himself looking for his next boxing opponent, took notice of Usman’s comments on boxing, taking to ‘Twitter’ saying:

“Kamaru Usman: “boxing is dying”

Also Kamaru Usman: “pls Canelo fight me for a payday”

There is do doubt about it, boxing paydays are much higher that UFC fights. Perhaps that’s why so many UFC fighters crossover or try to crossover to the boxing ring.

Do you believe, like Usman, that ‘boxing is dead’? Would you like to see Usman get into a super-fight with Canelo?