Aljamain Sterling: ‘My return to the Octagon will be sooner than most expected’

UFC bantamweight contender Aljamain Sterling says that he will be returning to the Octagon sooner than expected following his recent wrist surgery.

Sterling went under the knife back in October to fix his wrist that has been bothering him for quite some time. Sterling was expected to be next in line to fight UFC bantamweight champion Henry Cejudo, but his injury has led other contenders to emerge at 135lbs. However, Sterling now says he could be back sooner than expected.

“The Funk Master” was expected to miss quite some time in 2020 while recovering from his wrist surgery, but he now says that he will be returning quicker than expected. Here’s what Sterling wrote on his official Facebook page. Not surprisingly, Sterling was quick to take a shot at Cejudo in the process.

Big decisions to be made. I’ve been missing the game and my return to the octagon will be sooner than most expected 💯•#FunkGotNext #FuckTripleDuck #Aruba Posted by Aljamain "Funk Master" Sterling on Saturday, January 11, 2020

“Big decisions to be made. I’ve been missing the game and my return to the octagon will be sooner than most expected • #FunkGotNext #F*ckTripleDuck #Aruba”

Sterling is currently the No. 2 ranked bantamweight in the official UFC rankings. He is 18-3 overall in his MMA career including a 10-3 record inside the Octagon. Sterling is currently riding a four-fight win streak with victories over Pedro Munhoz, Jimmie Rivera, Cody Stamann and Brett Johns during his last four fights.

Although Sterling would surely love to get a title shot against Cejudo, it seems more likely that Jose Aldo will get the next crack at Cejudo’s belt. Instead, Sterling seems destined to take on one of the top contenders at 135lbs. Petr Yan, Cory Sandhagen and a rematch with Marlon Moraes are all possibilities for Sterling’s next fight. Regardless of who he gets matched up against, Sterling likely only needs one more big win in order to finally secure his shot at Cejudo and the UFC bantamweight belt.

Who do you want to see Aljamain Sterling fight in his return to the Octagon?