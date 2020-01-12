VIDEO | Colby Covington’s jaw is healing up nicely

A new video showing UFC welterweight contender Colby Covington playing pickup basketball seems to show that his recently broken jaw is healing up nicely.

Covington suffered a jaw fracture during his epic welterweight title fight against champion Kamaru Usman at UFC 245, which he lost via fifth-round TKO. After the fight, Covington ran out of the Octagon backstage and was criticized by fans, media and fellow fighters online for doing so.

Covington’s co-manager Dan Lambert, who owns American Top Team, said this week that Covington is looking to return to the Octagon in April or May. He says the jaw fracture isn’t super serious and he believes Covington will begin his MMA training soon.

The new video posted by TMZ would seem to indicate that Covington is indeed healing up faster than expected. Take a look at it below.

When Covington does return to the Octagon, he will still be one of the top-ranked contenders at 170lbs. However, with fighters such as Jorge Masvidal, Leon Edwards and even Conor McGregor hoping to get the next title shot against Usman, it could be a while before Covington gets another crack at the belt, despite giving Usman one hell of a fight at UFC 245.

Instead, look for Covington to fight someone ranked a little lower than him who is still a respected fighter such as Stephen Thompson, who is currently without an opponent. At this point, Covington would need a couple more wins to get back into title contention considering how many fighters are ahead of him waiting around for their crack at the belt.

Regardless of what you think of Covington, he is someone who draws eyeballs to the sport win, lose, or draw, so his return to the Octagon is a good thing regardless of personal feelings towards him.

Who would you like to see Colby Covington fight in his return to the Octagon?