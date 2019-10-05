VIDEO | Aljamain Sterling shows off 26 staples after wrist surgery

UFC bantamweight contender Aljamain Sterling recently went under the knife for wrist surgery, and he posted a video of the aftermath on his social media.

In an Instagram post, Sterling showed a video of the 26 staples and stitches in his arm after getting surgery on it. Check out the video below. Warning: graphic.

“26 staples and a couple stitches later… #4thSurgery #Scapholunate #Surgery #FightLife #MMA #WhatDidTheSurgeonSayToThePatient? #ESPN #UFC #HSS #NYC #DrHotchkiss #Australia #Melbourne”

Aljamain Sterling had to go into surgery to fix his wrist which has be giving him issues, and it knocked him out of a reported fight at UFC 244 against Frankie Edgar. There is currently no timetable scheduled for Sterling’s return to the Octagon. However, safe to say he won’t fight again in 2019 and should be ready to go sometime in 2020.

Sterling is one of the top-five ranked bantamweights in the UFC. He has a terrific 10-3 record inside the Octagon and is currently riding a four-fight win streak. He defeated Pedro Munhoz at UFC 238 in his last fight to become the No. 1 contender in the eyes of many. Prior to the Munhoz wins, Sterling defeated Jimmie Rivera, Cody Stamann and Brett Johns. He has won six of his last seven fights, with the lone loss during that stretch coming by way of knee KO to Marlon Moraes in December 2017.

When Aljamain Sterling is ready to return to the Octagon, expect him to ramp up calls for a title fight against UFC bantamweight champion Henry Cejudo. If he doesn’t get a title shot, a fight against top-ranked contender Petr Yan also seems to be very intriguing, as does the fight with Edgar if the UFC wants to re-book it. Even with Sterling having surgery, he should still be in a good spot in the division when he does return to active competition because the champ is also currently on the sidelines.

Who do you want Aljamain Sterling to fight upon his return to the Octagon?