Chael Sonnen believes Paddy Pimblett has all the weapons to “be a future champion” despite his controversial win at UFC 282

Chael Sonnen believes Paddy Pimblett has all the weapons to ‘be a future champion’.

It was Paddy Pimblett (20-3 MMA) vs Jared Gordon (19-6 MMA) this past weekend in the co-main lightweight fight at UFC 282 in Las Vegas, Nevada. In a very controversial decision, Pimblett was awarded the unanimous decision win.

At the post fight press conference, Paddy Pimblett thanked Jared Gordon for his ‘hardest fight to date’.

While MMA fans and fighters alike believe Pimblett lost that fight, Chael Sonnen believes the 27 year old displayed championship potential.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Sonnen had this to say about Pimblett’s performance this past weekend (h/t Sportskeeda):

“Gordon came to play, make no mistake. Paddy found himself in a fight that was harder than he knew it was going to be, but he responded. I have not seen anything from Paddy that shows me anything less than a potential to be a future champion.”

Continuing Sonnen said:

“I have seen him deal with adversity. I’ve seen guys try to grapple with him, I’ve seen guys get him tired… I saw him get cracked and his chin… that would’ve put anybody away.”

Whether you agree with the decision last Saturday or not, The Liverpudlian is now 4-0 under the UFC umbrella. ‘The Baddy’ has defeated Luigi Vendramini (9-3 MMA), Rodrigo Vargas (12-5 MMA), Jordan Leavitt (10-2 MMA) and now Jared Gordon.

As for Gordon, the 34 year old now has 2 losses in his last 3 fights.

Were you watching Pimblett vs Gordon last Saturday night? Do you believe it was Gordon who should have been awarded the victory? Do you agree with Sonnen that Pimblett is championship material?

