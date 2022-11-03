Aljamain Sterling and Marlon ‘Chito’ Vera exchange jabs while discussing potential title fight

Aljamain Sterling and Marlon Vera have teased a title fight between them in a back and forth on social media.

Last month at UFC 280, Aljamain Sterling finished TJ Dillashaw to retain the UFC bantamweight championship. In the aftermath, he made it clear that he’s willing to take on whoever the UFC puts in front of him next.

‘Funk Master’ has been a controversial champion and that’s putting it lightly. At the same time, though, nobody can deny his abilities inside the Octagon.

On the flip side, Marlon Vera – aka ‘Chito’ – has spent the last few years proving himself as a contender at 135 pounds.

In a recent interaction, the pair made it clear they’re willing to fight one another.

I said June, but I’m sure I’ll have the itch to compete again sooner than that. I really don’t care against who. If Dana says, you, then it’s done.#IDidntForgetYouChito ❤️ https://t.co/TcLLipD3au — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) November 2, 2022

This is why I do this sport! After I smash you, maybe we will have cervezas 🍻 https://t.co/i6jyQfKM64 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) November 2, 2022

Im finishing you. https://t.co/NJLve5Wcro — C H🖕🏽T O🇪🇨V E R A (@chitoveraUFC) November 2, 2022

Vera vs Sterling?

‘Chito’ had previously noted his interest in facing Cory Sandhagen next, with either Sean O’Malley or Henry Cejudo likely getting a crack at the champ.

Alas, things can change in the blink of an eye in this game, and Vera understands that. Whether Sterling is out until June or not, we expect to see a whole lot of movement at bantamweight.

Are there better options out there? If Vera doesn't fight for the belt, who should he take on next?

