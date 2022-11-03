x
John McCarthy shares his thoughts on a possible Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz boxing match: “Too fast, too big; that’s not a good fight”

Harry Kettle

John McCarthy has given his thoughts on the possibility of Jake Paul taking on Nate Diaz in his next boxing match.

Last weekend, Jake Paul beat Anderson Silva to move to 6-0 in his pro boxing career. He did so after dropping ‘The Spider’ in the last round, ultimately proving many critics wrong who thought he’d be overmatched.

In terms of the future, it seems as if the leading contender to face Jake next is Nate Diaz.

The Stockton king was in attendance and even got into an altercation with Paul’s team backstage. Plus, now he’s out of his UFC contract, he’s free to do whatever he pleases.

The 37-year-old will likely be the underdog and according to John McCarthy, those lines would make sense.

“You’ve gotta give it up for Jake. He can box. We’ve said it from the beginning. Look, he can box, and he is getting better. He’s much better now than he was a year ago. And that’s saying a lot because that’s saying that he’s putting in the time, he is working on his craft. I look at him [Paul] against Nate Diaz, and he’s too big for Nate — Too fast, too big; that’s not a good fight for Nate.”

Quotes via Sportskeeda

Diaz defying the odds?

Back in September, Nate Diaz left the UFC after defeating Tony Ferguson in his final fight.

While he’s expressed an interest in returning one day, it doesn’t seem likely considering where he’s at in his career.

If he wants to shock the world again, though, taking down Jake Paul would be a good place to start.

Do you expect to see Nate Diaz fight Jake Paul next year in a boxing match? Do you agree with John McCarthy? Let us know your thoughts down in the comments, BJPENN Nation!

