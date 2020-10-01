Video | Paulo Costa returns to training, drops timeframe in next fight

Paulo Costa is already back in the gym following his loss to Israel Adesanya, and he’s hoping to get back in the Octagon in December.

Costa challenged Adesanya for the UFC middleweight title in the main event of UFC 253 last Saturday night in Abu Dhabi. Despite being hailed as the champion’s toughest foe to date, he was beaten fairly decisively, succumbing to a check-hook and volley of followup ground strikes in the second round.

Despite this setback, Costa does not seem discouraged. The Brazilian knockout artist is already back in training in his native Brazil in preparation for his next fight.

He shared a bit of training footage on Instagram on Thursday, also announcing in his native Portuguese that he intends to fight before year’s end (h/t Reddit user u/lchudzij)

“Much to the dismay of some, I am more committed than ever,” Costa added in the caption for one of his posts.

Prior to his loss to Adesanya at UFC 253, Paulo Costa had never been beaten as a pro mixed martial artist. His 13-fight undefeated run was highlighted by wins over the likes of former UFC middleweight title challenger Yoel Romero, The Ultimate Fighter runner-up Uriah Hall, and former UFC welterweight champion Johny Hendricks.

Despite the lopsided nature of his loss to Adesanya, Costa is adamant that he’ll earn a rematch with the middleweight champion, and that it will unfold much differently.

“I’m relaxed because I know what I can do here in this division,” Costa said in English in a video posted to his Instagram story (transcribed by MMA Fighting). “I will still [fight at] 185 to fight him again. I will fight him again sooner and he knows. I will bring back with all my weapons, ok?”

“The fight is over, he won, but I guarantee you that the next one will be different,” Costa added. “Next time I meet him, if he continues the champion, it will be different.

“We’ll bring the belt to Brazil. It will happen, whether you like it or not. Nothing changes. Only the ‘when’ changes. It would be now, but will be soon.”

How do you think Paulo Costa will rebound from the first loss of his career?